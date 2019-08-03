Hobbs & Shaw's Vanessa Kirby and Jason Statham's age difference has the internet laughing

Image zoom Universal

When it comes to the Fast & Furious movies, some suspension of disbelief is necessary. This is a franchise that started with humble beginnings of a street racing crew stealing truckloads of DVD players and somehow spiraled into flying cars through the air, saving the world, bioengineered super soldiers (and maybe even going to space?!). Runways are over 26 miles long. Fights never actually end with a winner or loser for vanity’s sake. Fans forgive a lot for the fast-paced, exponentially increasing stakes and NOS-infused, adrenaline-racing action. But there’s one glaring mistake in Hobbs & Shaw that has the internet laughing.

In the first Fast & Furious spinoff film, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham return to reprise their roles as enemies-turned-begrudging allies Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively. We meet both sides of their extended families, with Hobbs returning to his estranged Samoan family after decades away and Shaw bringing his incredibly competent, sometimes not-so-legal family together (minus his brother, but we’ll get to that in a minute). Vanessa Kirby is the most badass, fierce, and welcome addition to the Fast family as Shaw’s sister Hattie, but despite how much she steals every scene she’s in, there’s just one issue that can’t be ignored.

Let’s lay out the facts. Hattie and Shaw are siblings. Kirby is 31 years old while Statham is 52. The age difference between them is 21 years. It’s not that crazy to hear about siblings who are 21 years apart. It’s definitely possible (and in a lot of cases, real!). And factor in that their missing sibling, Owen Shaw, is played by Luke Evans, who is 40, helping balance out that difference as the solid middle child. Plus, Helen Mirren, who plays the Shaw matriarch Magdalene “Queenie,” is 74 which logically makes sense for children that age. Queenie would have been 22 when she had her oldest child, 34 for her middle, and 43 for her last (and that’s the most math we’ve had to do in a long time). It checks out. (However, you know what doesn’t check out? The Shaw family not even mentioning Owen’s name during all their happy family reunion time. What is he, chopped liver?!)

But the problem presented in Hobbs & Shaw comes in the form of flashbacks that show Shaw and Hattie carrying out cons and schemes together when they were young kids. Uh, correct us if we’re wrong here but there’s no way that anyone with a 21-year age gap would ever be kids at the same time. The closest they’d come to playing together is a 23-year-old Shaw taking his 2-year-old sister Hattie out in the neighborhood for a stroll. And yet Hobbs & Shaw wants you to believe the happiest time in both of their lives was when they were both around 10 at the same time, maybe only a few years difference between them, pulling elaborate pranks together on the other kids in the neighborhood? Mhmm. We may not be mathematicians but something is definitely off in those calculations!

And the internet has definitely noticed.

#HobbsAndShaw is a film that suggests Vanessa Kirby (b. 1988) and Jason Statham (b. 1967) were children at the same time — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) July 31, 2019

Who wants to guess the age difference between The Rock and Vanessa Kirby? It probably goes without saying which one is older. #HobbsAndShaw — sam junipero 🌴 (@retconning) August 2, 2019

as a #FastAndFurious fanboy, i can suspend my disbelief. 20 mile long runways & cybernetic superhumans: a-ok in my book. but in #HobbsAndShaw, they really expect us to believe Vanessa Kirby & Jason Statham are around the same age?? no way, josé! that is where i draw the line!! — Jerson David Ambion (@jersonORdavid) August 2, 2019

In HOBBS & SHAW, Vanessa Kirby and Jason Statham play siblings, which isn’t outrageous, but a flashback sequence suggests that they’re two years apart at most. They’re 21, in case you’re wondering how much this movie doesn’t give a fuck. — Ryan Oliver (@ryollie90) July 31, 2019

Despite all of the unbelievable things in #hobbsandshaw what bothered me most is that Jason Stathan’s (real age 52 but looks 62) character is apparently suppose to be close in age to Vanessa Kirby’s (real age 31 but looks 21) character since they are shown as children together. — Blaise (@Blaise2015) August 2, 2019

Not for a minute do I believe that @VanessaKirby and #JasonStatham's characters in @HobbsAndShaw are siblings who are supposedly close in age. Btw, the actors are 21 years apart. pic.twitter.com/7X2EyPBZJm — Go Soundtracks (@GoSoundtracks) July 31, 2019

the most unrealistic part of the Fast And The Furious franchise is that Jason Statham, 51, and Vanessa Kirby, 31, are playing brother and sister, she's too old to play his wife — Ian (@muddymudskipper) July 14, 2019

We guess if every Fast & Furious film is now taking creative liberties with science and math (like the fact that a mere mortal like Hobbs can wrangle a helicopter with his bare hands!), then it looks like Hobbs & Shaw is fitting right in.

Related content: