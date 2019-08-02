Image zoom Pablo Cuadra/WireImage; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are wading into some pretty Deep Water. How deep? When it comes to Adrian Lyne, the director behind Indecent Proposal, Fatal Attraction, and Unfaithful, there’s no telling.

Affleck (last seen in Netflix’s Triple Frontier) and Armas (the Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out star) are in talks to join Deep Water, EW has learned.

The film is the first feature from Lyne since 2002’s Unfaithful, which saw Diane Lane and Olivier Martinez (and the audience!) getting all hot and bothered. This next story is another erotic thriller based on author Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel about Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a young married couple whose attractive image masks the loveless relationship underneath.

In lieu of divorce, they allow each other to take lovers and play constant mind games, but it becomes even more twisted when dead bodies start popping up around them.

Affleck and de Armas are in talks to play this not-so-happy couple. After Gone Girl, this whole loveless-marriage-meets-mind-games thing is already in the former Batman star’s wheelhouse.

de Armas appeared previously opposite Keanu Reeves in director Eli Roth‘s Knock Knock (2015), after which they rejoined for 2016’s Exposed. de Armas also featured in Hands of Stone, War Dogs, and Yesterday. She’ll become even more prominent with a starring role in Knives Out, from Star Wars: The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson.

“So excited for this one,” the actress tweeted after news broke of the movie, which Deadline first reported.

So excited for this one! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bCcueZ5lgP — Ana de Armas (@Ana_d_Armas) August 2, 2019

Related content: