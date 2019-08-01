Universal Orlando announces new theme park Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a major addition to its collection of theme parks.

The Florida-based destination revealed Wednesday that its fourth park — called Universal’s Epic Universe — is currently under construction, and said it will introduce an “entirely new level of experience that forever changes theme park entertainment” when it opens.

Image zoom Courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort

Though an exact timeline for the project’s completion has yet to be revealed, Universal Orlando promises “experiences beyond your wildest imagination” via new rides — including at least two new roller coasters, judging by the concept art above — an entertainment center, hotels, retail outlets, restaurants, and journeys upon which “beloved stories expand into vibrant lands” at the property.

Image zoom Universal

Specific attraction details weren’t disclosed as part of the announcement, but in addition to the aforementioned dueling roller coasters, the park rendering appears to show several bodies of water, multiple indoor rides, and what looks like an outdoor concert venue. They will be contained in a larger 750-acre site that virtually doubles Universal’s total available acreage in Central Florida, located several miles away from the resort’s trio of existing parks: Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.

“Our vision for Epic Universe is historic,” Tom Williams, chairman and CEO for Universal Parks and Resorts, said in a statement. “It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community.”

Image zoom Universal

On top of Universal Orlando’s 25,000 employees, the resort estimates an additional 14,000 team members will be hired to staff Epic Universe across professional, technical, culinary, and other fields.

More details about Epic Universe will be announced in the near future. For now, check out the concept sketch of the massive addition above.

