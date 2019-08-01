Comic-Con 2019
Alamo Drafthouse will host 'clowns-only' screenings for It Chapter Two

It's not the first time the theater chain has done something like this ...

By Rachel Yang
August 01, 2019 at 11:49 PM EDT
The clowns are back. In more ways than one.

Bill Skarsgård returns to the screen as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in Sept. 5’s It Chapter Twoand to mark the occasion, Alamo Drafthouse will host a “clowns-only” screenings at 17 theater locations.

Don’t worry, fans of the horror series won’t have to be professional clowns — the theater chain says anyone’s welcome as long as they’re dressed like one, meaning “the wig, the makeup, the oversized pants and suspenders, the blood-curdling makeup” etc. Then clowns amateur and professional alike can sit side-by-side “through this coulrophobia-inducing fright fest.”

So terrible ex-boyfriends and dudes who leave thirsty comments on Rihanna’s Instagram page (she’s not gonna DM you, fool) aren’t on the list — unless they adjust their outfits to match their inner qualities. Just throwing ideas out there.

The surprising (and maybe scary) thing is that this isn’t the first time the Texas-based company is having clown-only screenings — it did the same for the first It film, selling out in two locations. Alamo Drafthouse also has a history of themed screenings, like in 2017 when it hosted all-women screenings of Wonder Woman. 

The locations for the clown-only screenings range from Los Angeles to Twin Cities, Minn., and course, two Texas locations. Find more here.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, It: Chapter Two finds the now-adult “Losers” returning to Derry, Maine, for a final showdown against their sewer-dwelling childhood tormentor. It features an all-star cast including James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and more.

