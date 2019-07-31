Netflix releases first trailer for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman starring Robert De Niro

Fresh off the news that Martin Scorsese‘s next gangster movie, The Irishman, will open the 57th New York Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated film. Up to this point, all we’d seen was the teaser that aired during the 2019 Oscars.

The Irishman, which stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, and more, has been in the works for years, with De Niro and Scorsese talking about making the film since at least 2010. Based on Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman tells the story of mafia hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro), who was rumored to be involved with the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

The cast also includes Pesci, who was last seen on screen in 2010, as Pennsylvania mob boss Russell Bufalino, and supporting roles for Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano, and Jesse Plemons. The biggest talking point surrounding the film, however, has been the technology used to de-age its stars. Get a glimpse at a younger De Niro, among others, in the trailer above.

The Irishman is slated to hit theaters and Netflix later this year.

