Olivia Wilde to direct psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife

After putting an indelible stamp on the teen comedy genre with Booksmart, Olivia Wilde is venturing into different territory altogether for her next directorial effort.

Wilde is set to helm and star in Don’t Worry, Darling, a psychological thriller centering on a discontented 1950s housewife. It producer Roy Lee and Booksmart co-writer Katie Silberman are also on board as producers, with Silberman rewriting a script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke (Netflix’s The Silence).

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As Don’t Worry, Darling is in early stages of development, and has yet to be picked up by a studio, further details are scarce at the moment. Wilde is also attached to direct an untitled holiday comedy at Universal, with Silberman penning that script as well.

One can only hope Wilde brings the same intelligence and energy to these projects that she did Booksmart, which earned rave reviews upon its release in May. The comedy follows two high school overachievers (Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) who try to make up for their straight-laced years with one night of wild partying. (And, with apologies to Midsommar, includes the year’s best hallucinatory drug trip sequence so far.)

