First It movie floating back to theaters with bonus Chapter Two footage

It is floating back to theaters ahead of its nightmare-inducing sequel.

Warner Bros. will unleash the hit 2017 horror film — based on Stephen King’s beloved 1986 novel about a group of children terrorized by a monstrous entity that takes the form of a clown — to movie screens across the country for two nights only, beginning this Saturday, Aug. 3.

The re-released version will contain eight minutes of new footage from the upcoming sequel.

Need an #ITMovie refresher before #ItChapterTwo? Chapter One is returning to theaters for two nights in August AND includes a post-credit reveal of 8 minutes of new footage from the forthcoming sequel. 🎟️⏩https://t.co/KLrdFGkfJs pic.twitter.com/xds9ZLWwYI — Fandango (@Fandango) July 30, 2019

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the first It film (which bowed 27 years after ABC first adapted the book into a Tim Curry-starring miniseries) became one of the biggest genre hits of all time, earning $700 million in worldwide box office receipts — $327.5 million of which came from the United States alone. It remains the fourth-highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

Muschietti returned to helm the sequel, which picks up several years after the events of the first installment. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean play grown-up versions of the youthful gang otherwise known as The Losers’ Club. Bill Skarsgård also returns to portray the evil Pennywise.

It: Chapter Two bows Sept. 6 in theaters nationwide. For more information on It‘s theatrical rerelease, visit Fandango’s website.

