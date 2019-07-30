The Shawshank Redemption is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary

Image zoom Michael Weinstein/Castle Rock Entertainment

The Shawshank Redemption

It’s been nearly 25 years since The Shawshank Redemption first hit theaters, and to celebrate the major milestone, Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics are re-releasing the film this September.

Although the movie is widely considered to be a classic now — it is currently No. 1 on IMDB’s user list of the most popular films of all time — it was a bit of a dud at the box office when it released in the fall of 1994, earning just over $16 million in its initial run.

The Shawshank Redemption, which is directed by Frank Darabont and based on a Stephen King novella, tells the story of two prisoners who forge a lifelong friendship: Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife and her lover, and Red (Morgan Freeman), who is serving out a life sentence.

The movie was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor (for Freeman), but it ultimately walked away empty-handed.

The anniversary screenings will take place in select theaters across the country on Sept. 22, 24, and 25. The event will also include exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies. Tickets are on sale now at Fathom Events’ website.

