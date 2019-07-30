Rebel Wilson knows people found the Cats trailer creepy: 'I loved the reaction'

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The internet had some strong (to put it mildly) reactions to the Cats trailer. After it dropped on July 18, Twitter exploded with confusion, fascination, and of course, memes.

You’d think these harsh comments might hurt the feelings of the musical film’s stars, but in Rebel Wilson’s case, she’s eating it all up.

Wilson, who plays the cat Jennyanydots, acknowledged in a Cosmopolitan interview that she’s seen some of the harsher opinions about the trailer, including that it’s “creepy.”

“When the trailer came out, the response was pretty massive. There’s some people who were like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it is brand-new technology that’s CGI,” the actress said. “I think people get confused because it’s essentially a dance movie in a lot of ways. So it really is all our own bodies. And yes, they’re covered in fur. I think some people found it a bit creepy ’cause we’re people but we look a bit like cats dancing around.”

Some Twitter users expressed their discomfort and uncertainty over the world established in the Cats trailer, and many had questions about the characters’ physical appearances (“Why do they have boobs?” being a common one).

However, Wilson’s sentiment seems to be that all press is good press, and that the attention toward the trailer will make fans and skeptics alike want to check out the movie.

“I loved the reaction. I think it was a bit polarizing and people will be super-curious to see the finished product,” she said. “What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it’s going to be such a big movie. And the cast is obviously incredible.”

And although there were plenty of critiques of the cats’ appearances, Wilson said she didn’t have a problem with her character’s look.

“To me, it looked like how I thought it would look,” she said. “What’s so brilliant about the movie is the dancing. It’s got some of the world’s best dancers, from ballet dancers to hip-hop dancers… oh, and tap dancers! It’s incredible. I can’t wait for people to see those big numbers on the big screen.”

Cats comes to theaters Dec. 20. If you haven’t watched trailer, see it below.

