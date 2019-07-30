Tom and Jerry adds 4 more to cast — because apparently the world asked for more live-action cats

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After the Cats trailer dropped, the world was given more than enough live-action cats (with human faces) to last an eternity. But apparently, the world asked for more live-action cats because a live-action Tom and Jerry is a real movie that is in development.

Yes, THAT Tom and Jerry. EW has confirmed that the original cat-and-mouse tale (tail?) has added four more names to its cast for an upcoming live-action adaptation, including Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Jordan Bolger, and Pallavi Sharda. They join previously announced stars Colin Jost, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Michael Pena along with director Tim Story for Warner Bros. Animation Group’s “live-action hybrid” film.

Live-action hybrid could, of course, mean many things, but in this post-Cats trailer world that we’re meow now living in, what immediately comes to mind is the frightening image of Taylor Swift’s face superimposed on a cat’s body, or Jennifer Hudson‘s human-tears falling down her horrifying feline face. Don’t forget Judi Dench‘s extremely human face surrounded by the most luscious cat mane. Plus there was that James Corden cat wearing a human tuxedo and shoes with spats. Shoes with spats! On a cat! And don’t even get us started on the tails coming out of their butts.

Will Tom and Jerry bring us more fodder for our nightmares? What will this live-action hybrid cat and mouse even look like? Will they be completely CGI like The Lion King 2019 remake, or a combination of human and cat/mouse-like Cats? Will they be life-sized, or will they be “life-sized” in an oversized world? Also, why does this exist? Who asked for this?!

The Tom and Jerry movie sees Tom the Cat and Jerry the Mouse getting kicked out of their home and relocating to a fancy New York hotel. A scrappy hustler named Kayla has taken a job there, but she will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring piano playing Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse. Jeong will play a character named Jackie, Delaney will play DuBros, Bolger will play Cameron, and Sharda will play Preeta.

A release date for Tom and Jerry has not yet been set.

