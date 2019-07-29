Star Trek: The Motion Picture is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary

Image zoom Everett Collection

The first Star Trek movie is coming back to the big screen.

The 1979 film Star Trek: The Motion Picture is getting a limited re-release for two days only this fall via Fathom Events and Paramount, EW has learned exclusively.

The film will be presented in its original widescreen aspect ratio in more than 500 theaters and include the behind-the-scenes documentary short “The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture.” The dates: Sept. 15 and 18 (tickets here).

The move comes as the film celebrates its 40th anniversary. The Motion Picture was a huge step in Trek history, reuniting the cast of The Original Series (including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Keonig, and James Doohan) for the first of many new adventures.

The film finds the original crew reuniting to guide the Enterprise on a mission to stop a destructive alien spacecraft of enormous power that’s heading toward Earth and there seems to be no way to stop it.

Among fans and critics, the lavishly produced film, directed by Robert Wise, is an oft-debated title. As EW’s Darren Franich put it in a 2016 deep-dive re-examination, the film can be slow and has story problems, yet “there are some moments in Star Trek: The Motion Picture that are so beautiful — serene, cosmic, passionately alive with the possibility of The Infinite. You want to cry, you don’t know why… “

