Call Me by Your Name director in talks to helm Lord of the Flies movie

After directing Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria, filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is looking to tackle Lord of the Flies. (Brace yourselves for the “Piggy” jokes.)

Guadagnino is in negotiations to direct the latest adaptation of William Golding’s 1954 novel for Warner Bros., EW has learned. Peter Brook previously helmed a film version in 1963, followed by Henry Hook’s take in 1990. For this new film, no writer is attached as of yet, but Known Universe, a new production company founded by scribes Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking), Nicole Perlman (Captain Marvel), and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), is in talks to executive-produce.

Golding’s book follows a group of schoolboys who are stranded on a desert island. As they attempt to govern themselves, they soon break off into two rival factions and succumb to their more savage natures, despite their best efforts to remain rational.

Previous reports suggested a gender-bent take on the material focusing on a group of schoolgirls. Guadagnino’s angle, should the deal close, will stick close to the book with an all-boy group in a more contemporary take. Marco Morabito is also in talks to produce.

Lord of the Flies has long served as inspiration for modern stories. Recently of note is Netflix’s The Society, which follows a group of teens returning from a canceled school trip to find their hometown completely abandoned, forcing them to work together to establish a new society.

Guadagnino received multiple awards and nominations for 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, starring Timotheé Chalamete and Armie Hammer — including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. The filmmaker is also developing the drama We Are Who We Are for HBO with actors Chloe Sevigny, Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), and Alice Braga.

