True Lies costars Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite 'for the first time'

Almost 25 years after their action-comedy classic True Lies debuted, co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited.

Curtis took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, captioning a black and white photo of their reunion, “Together again for the first time. @schwarzenegger You still take my breath away! Older, wiser but still our essential selves. Learning, loving and laughing all the way!” She added hashtags with her and Schwarzenegger‘s character’s name (and codenames) from film “#harryandhelen #borisanddoris.”

The film debuted on July 15, 1994, and featured Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a normal family man who lives a double life as a government spy. His worlds collide when his wife Helen (Curtis) and their daughter Dana are taken by the bad guys, and Harry must rescue them before it’s too late.

Directed by James Cameron, True Lies was a critical and box office success, scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. Curtis won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

The leads’ chummy reunion begs the question, are Harry and Helen back for more adventure? Or just reminiscing on the old days? Fans are certainly excited for a comeback, with one user commenting, “Remake remake remake!!!” Another wrote: “We need you both in a new project, please????”

It might be hard for the stars to squeeze in a remake, as they’re both keeping busy these days. Fresh off 2018’s Halloween, Curtis has already confirmed she’ll be part of the next two installments in the horror franchise: Halloween Kills (2020) and Halloween Ends (2021). She will also appear in the black comedy film Knives Out with Chris Evans and Daniel Craig.

Schwarzenegger is also having a reunion with another co-star: He’s back with Linda Hamilton in the highly anticipated Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth installment in the Terminator franchise. The film is a direct sequel to the pair’s 1991 film, Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

