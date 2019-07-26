Once Upon a Time in Hollywood billboard vandalized to feature Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski

A billboard for the new Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was vandalized to feature convicted sexual offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski.

The Los Angeles billboard rewrites the title as Once Upon a Time in Pedowood and replaces actor Leonardo DiCaprio‘s face with disgraced billionaire Epstein’s and Brad Pitt‘s face with fugitive director Polanski’s.

Epstein was already registered as a sex offender before being arrested on child sex trafficking charges this year.

Meanwhile, before he could be sentenced, Polanski fled the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor (a grand jury indicted him in 1977 on six felony charges, including rape, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, and sodomy).

Nothing has surfaced linking Epstein to Tarantino in a substantial way, but the director does feature Polanski in the new film, given how Polanski’s wife Sharon Tate plays a pivotal role in the story.

Tarantino apologized in 2018 for a remark in a 2003 interview on The Howard Stern Show that he did not consider the Rosemary’s Baby director a rapist.

There’s no word yet on word on who vandalized the billboard.

