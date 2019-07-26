Halloween sequels will have 'wild arc'

Halloween (2018) 10/19/18 type Movie Genre Horror

The recently announced Halloween sequels will have “a wild arc,” according to Blumhouse executive Ryan Turek.

Turek co-produced last October’s David Gordon Green-directed, Danny McBride-written horror hit Halloween — itself a direct sequel to the original 1978 slasher classic — and is overseeing the two upcoming films for Blumhouse. Turek briefly talked about the two movies on the latest episode of Blumhouse’s horror movie podcast Shock Waves, which he cohosts with Rob Galluzzo, Elric Kane, and director Rebekah McKendry.

Asked by Galluzzo if a year ago Turek had pictured the possibility that he would be leaving to work on the first of two confirmed sequels, Turek replied, “No. I think we pictured it after the movie’s release. There were always musings of where we can go with it, but there was never any legit conversation until the film came out. And David always had something rattling in the back of his brain, him and Danny, always had an idea for kind of an arc — and it’s a wild arc! It’s crazy!”

It was announced earlier this month that last year’s Halloween will be followed by two sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Both films are being directed by Green, from scripts written by Green and McBride, among others.

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse and a producer on the Halloween franchise, confirmed in a tweet “the gang is ALL back” for the next installments. That includes star Jamie Lee Curtis and legendary filmmaker John Carpenter, the architect behind the Michael Myers nightmare, who composed the soundtrack to the 2018 film, with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings,” Curtis tweeted of the news. “Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP.”

Halloween Kills will be released Oct. 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends will be released Oct. 15, 2021. The films are a collaboration between Blumhouse, Universal Pictures, Trancas International Films, and Miramax.

Watch the sequels’ announcement video above.

