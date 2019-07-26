Watch Amanda Seyfried give Taylor Swift's 'Mean' a Mean Girls makeover

Karen Smith, is that you?

Amanda Seyfried shared a video of her and Broadway star Ashley Park singing a cover of Taylor Swift’s 2011 single “Mean” at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts, but with a Mean Girls-inspired twist.

“@taylorswift’s ‘Mean’ sprinkled with as many ‘Mean Girls’ references as possible SEE THE FULL VIDEO IN LINK IN BIO #Repost@ashleyparklady,” Seyfried wrote on Instagram Friday alongside a video of the performance.

“Plastics unite tehehehe @mingey Dedicated to all the Gretchens and Karens out there!” the post continued. “Stay nice #meangirls (thanks to all the amazing @wtfestival apprentices and cabaret staff who quite literally made this performance happen, costumes included).”

Seyfried played Karen in the 2004 film, and Park starred as Gretchen Wieners for the 2018 Broadway musical based on the movie.

“Some day, I’ll be fetch enough so you can’t hit me,” the two sing in the chorus.

“I walk with my head down ’cause I kissed my cousin and I’ll never impress you. I just want to feel okay again,” Seyfried sings before quoting her character’s “I’m sick” excuse from the film.

“All you are is mean and a liar and pathetic and a fugly slut and mean,” the duo sings at another point.

See if you can catch all of the totally fetch references in the video above.

