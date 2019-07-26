Disney's Aladdin casts spell on global box office, crosses $1 billion

If the wish was for more Disney live-action remakes, we’re likely to get them now that Aladdin has passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

This year’s update on the classic story of a street urchin who uses a genie to help him woo a princess, introduced us to actors Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari, in addition to showcasing Will Smith and his take on the genie, originally played by Robin William’s in one of his signature performances.

Image zoom Daniel Smith/Disney

At the beginning of July, Smith had already thanked audiences for making Aladdin the most successful film of his career, saying, “This is a post that I’m just humbled and honored to make right now….To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game and to have my biggest movie at this point of my career, I just want to say thank you.”

And with this latest milestone, Massoud thanked fans for making the movie “the most ethnically diverse cast to ever lead a film to the billion dollar club. Pretty. Freakin. Cool.” he shared Friday on Twitter.

We’re officially the most ethnically diverse cast to ever lead a film to the billion dollar club. Pretty. Freakin. Cool. 🙏🏽 everyone who went on this magic carpet ride with us. #AladdinFansUnite #OurStoriesMatter #Aladdin @disneyaladdin pic.twitter.com/9FX4Ki63II — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) July 26, 2019

Disney now currently has four of the five highest-grossing films of 2019 (Aladdin ranks 4th, domestically, behind Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Toy Story 4), and the studio still has three more release left this year (not including any Fox films, which they now distribute as well).

