Zombieland: Double Tap 10/18/19 type Movie Genre Comedy

It has been a decade since we saw Jesse Eisenberg‘s Columbus, Emma Stone‘s Wichita, Woody Harrelson‘s Tallahassee, and Abigail Breslin‘s Little Rock battling the undead in 2009’s horror-comedy hit Zombieland. So, maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise that the just-released trailer for sequel Zombieland: Double Tap (out Oct. 18) reveals that the four post-apocalyptic survivors have ascended several rungs up the property ladder.

“We find our heroes from the last movie ten years later, as they’re just moving into the White House,” says filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who directed both the 2009 film and this follow-up. “Tallahassee has a saying, ‘Go big, or go home.’ They kind of took it to heart and went for kind of the biggest and best home they could find.”

Columbus, Wichita, Tallahassee, and Little Rock aren’t the only folks who have upgraded.

“In the 10 years since the first movie, zombies have evolved into different types of zombies,” says Fleischer. “The one that’s causing the big threat are the T-800 zombies, that are stronger, faster, harder to kill.”

Image zoom Jessica Miglio/Columbia Pictures

The trailer introduces a clutch of new — breathing — characters including a “bad-ass zombie killer” called Nevada (Rosario Dawson), a young woman named Madison (Zoey Deutsch) who has survived by living in the freezer of a Pinkberry, and a musician with the sobriquet of Berkeley (Avan Jogia). We also see a pair of oddly familiar-looking gentlemen portrayed by Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.

“We kind of called them ‘doppelgängers,'” says Fleischer. “Actually, I’m going to leave to the audience who goes to the movie. I don’t want to spoil it too much. I’ll just say it’s perhaps one of my favorite parts of the whole film. You’re gonna have to go see the movie to see what’s going on.

Watch the trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap and see an exclusive photo from the movie above, and check out a new poster below.

Image zoom Columbia Pictures

Related content: