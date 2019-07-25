Whoopi Goldberg pays tribute to 'dear friend' Rutger Hauer

Whoopi Goldberg took a moment on The View to pay tribute to her friend Rutger Hauer, whose death was announced on Wednesday.

“A dear friend of mine passed away a couple of days ago,” Goldberg said. “His name was Rutger Hauer, he was a wonderful actor, he was in movies like Blade Runner and Ladyhawke, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and one of my favorite movies ever, Hobo With a Shotgun. I love that movie…He was great and he’s going to be missed.”

The director of Hobo With a Shotgun, Jason Eisener, also remembered Hauer fondly.

“Meeting Rutger Hauer was like finding a kindred spirit,” Eisener wrote on Twitter. “It’s hard to explain in words what it was like to work with him. The first time we spoke, I was so nervous. We talked for 10 minutes about the character I wanted him to play and the other 50 minutes talking about our mutual love and respect for the ocean…There are so many stories that it’s hard to share just one. The next time you see me, feel free to ask. I’ve loved sharing stories about my time with Rutger. He was truly unique and unlike anyone I’ve met before or after. I’m heartbroken by the news that he las left us, but he’ll always shine in my heart. Love you Rutger.”

We lost a legend and someone dear to my heart. Here are some thoughts on my mentor and hero. RIP Rutger Hauer and much love to his family.

Other collaborators who paid tribute to Hauer on social media include Sam Neill, Ice-T, Robert Rodriguez, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

“I fought Rutger Hauer on ice!” wrote Neill, who appeared with the Dutch actor in the 1998 film Merlin. “Not many people can say that. Vale Rutger — terrific screen actor and completely marvelous villain.”

I fought #RutgerHauer on ice ! Not many people can say that . Vale Rutger- terrific sceen actor and completely marvellous villain . #Merlin

“One of the biggest highlights of my career was working with Rutger Hauer on Sin City,” wrote Rodriguez. “A truly commanding presence in front of the camera but also a consummate storyteller with a passion for mentorship and creating opportunities for new filmmakers. A remarkable generous spirit.”

“RIP Rutger Hauer,” wrote Ice-T. “I had the honor of working with him in ‘Surviving The Game’…A very cool dude.. He will be missed.”

RIP Rutger Hauer 🙏 I had the honor of working with him in 'Surviving The Game'

One of the biggest highlights of my career was working with Rutger Hauer on Sin City. A truly commanding presence in front of the camera but also a consummate storyteller with a passion for mentorship and creating opportunities for new filmmakers. A remarkable generous spirit.

