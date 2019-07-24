Trixie Mattel, Katya, more Drag Race stars land new comedy specials, documentary film

The RuPaul’s Drag Race empire continues to grow (bigger than Trixie Mattel’s hair).

EW can exclusively reveal the All-Stars 3 champion, recording artist, and freshly minted movie star‘s one-woman show Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend will kick off a new block of televised comedy specials featuring several projects starring Drag Race alums.

The four-program slate — created in partnership with talent management firm Producer Entertainment Group and Canada’s OUTtv — launches Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the LGBTQ-focused network and its companion streaming service, OUTtvGo, with All-Stars 2 finalist Katya‘s Help Me I’m Dying, season 8 champion Bob the Drag Queen’s Crazy Black Lady, and All-Stars 2 victor Alaska Thunderf—k‘s currently untitled special set to follow in subsequent weeks.

“People always told me I could never pursue comedy: ‘You’re too thin, you’re too pretty, and too sexy!’” Trixie said of the special in an exclusive statement provided to EW. “This special is me proving all of them wrong.”

Each project was directed by The Mothman Prophecies producer Adrienne Gruben, and, outside Canada, will be available globally on TVOD platforms like iTunes, Google, and Amazon following their OUTtv bow.

A feature-length documentary titled The Queens — starring Katya, Alaska, season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon, and season 4 champ Sharon Needles — will precede the specials on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The film follows four of the world’s leading drag queens as they perform on stages around the world while grappling with “major tragedies” and their busy careers, according to the movie’s synopsis.

“Drag, as an industry, has seen such explosive growth over the past few years, and we could not be happier to showcase the diverse talents of our clients in both the comedy specials and the documentary,” said Jacob Slane, a partner and talent manager at Producer Entertainment Group. “We are excited to once again be doing business with OUTtv, who has always been a supportive partner to drag artists and to our company.”

Read on for descriptions — as well as exclusive photos — of the new comedy specials (via PEG).

Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend

Trixie Mattel is the stage name of Brian Michael Firkus, an American singer, actor, drag queen and recognized “Skinny Legend.” Trixie is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season 3 (originally competing on season 7). He is also a Billboard Heatseekers No. 1-charting recording artist (One Stone, 2018), a wildly successful theater touring act, and one half of a comic duo on Viceland (The Trixie and Katya Show) and on YouTube (UNHhhh).

Katya Zamolodchikova: Help Me I’m Dying

Katya Zamolodchikova is the self-proclaimed “Sweatiest Woman in Show Business.” She is one half of a comic duo on Viceland (The Trixie and Katya Show) and on YouTube (UNHhhh). Katya is currently in the middle of her 80-plus-stop, global theater tour, Help Me I’m Dying.

Bob the Drag Queen: Crazy Black Lady

The alter ego of comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, “Bob the Drag Queen” describes herself as “hilarious, beautiful, talented and… humble.” Bob’s unabashed confidence won her the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, acting roles in the HBO series High Maintenance, Sony TriStar’s movie Rough Night, and more. Bob’s first stand-up comedy special, Suspiciously Large Woman, premiered on cable and streaming networks worldwide, and is now available on iTunes and other platforms. In 2018, as Caldwell, he tackled the role of Belize in the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning play Angels In America. In 2019, Bob is hosting a new digital series for MTV, appearing as a series regular in the revival of Tales of the City, and voice-acting in a scripted podcast from the producers of Saturday Night Live. He also co-hosts the popular Sibling Rivalry video podcast with good friend and fellow drag queen Monét X Change.

Alaska Thunderf*ck: TBD

A bizarre cosmic collision propelled Alaska to earth and onto the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she finished in the final three before returning and taking the crown as winner of season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. She has released three chart-topping studio albums, Anus, Poundcake and Vagina, (available on iTunes), been a cast member of VH1’s hit reality series Scared Famous, acted in the final Sharknado movie, released a young adult novel, and toured the globe spreading her otherworldly message of love, kindness, and gender non-conformity.

