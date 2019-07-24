Image zoom Everett Collection (2); Suzanne Hanover/Universal

It’s that time again. As July gives way to August, the monthly churn of Netflix titles continues.

The list of movies and TV shows departing Netflix next month includes entire franchises. A Cinderella Story is leaving the streaming platform alongside its two sequels with different stars. The first four Final Destination movies are going away together (the fifth hasn’t been on Netflix), as is both John Waters‘ original 1988 Hairspray movie and the 2007 musical remake.

Not every film spawns a sequel, of course. Good Will Hunting, which earned Robin Williams a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for a then-rare dramatic performance, is also leaving Netflix soon. Brian De Palma and Al Pacino‘s Scarface remake may have spawned an entire cottage industry of references in hip-hop and the rest of pop culture, but it never spawned sequels or a franchise, which means you only have a few weeks left to watch the powerful original on Netflix.

Below, check out a full list of titles leaving Netflix this August.

Leaving Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Leaving Aug. 2

The Founder

Leaving Aug. 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Leaving Aug. 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Leaving Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie

Leaving Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Leaving Aug. 14

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving Aug. 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving Aug. 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving Aug. 20

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving Aug. 21

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving Aug. 28

Wind River

Leaving Aug. 30

Burnt

Leaving Aug. 31

Straw Dogs (2011)

