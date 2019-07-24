It’s that time again. As July gives way to August, the monthly churn of Netflix titles continues.
The list of movies and TV shows departing Netflix next month includes entire franchises. A Cinderella Story is leaving the streaming platform alongside its two sequels with different stars. The first four Final Destination movies are going away together (the fifth hasn’t been on Netflix), as is both John Waters‘ original 1988 Hairspray movie and the 2007 musical remake.
Not every film spawns a sequel, of course. Good Will Hunting, which earned Robin Williams a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for a then-rare dramatic performance, is also leaving Netflix soon. Brian De Palma and Al Pacino‘s Scarface remake may have spawned an entire cottage industry of references in hip-hop and the rest of pop culture, but it never spawned sequels or a franchise, which means you only have a few weeks left to watch the powerful original on Netflix.
Below, check out a full list of titles leaving Netflix this August.
Leaving Aug. 1
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
Leaving Aug. 2
The Founder
Leaving Aug. 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
Leaving Aug. 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Leaving Aug. 8
The Emoji Movie
Leaving Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Leaving Aug. 14
The Royals: Season 1
Leaving Aug. 15
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving Aug. 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Leaving Aug. 20
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving Aug. 21
Beautiful Creatures
Leaving Aug. 28
Wind River
Leaving Aug. 30
Burnt
Leaving Aug. 31
Straw Dogs (2011)
