Jennifer Lawrence to star in Mob Girl adaptation

Jennifer Lawrence is set to tackle the mob genre.

The Oscar winner has signed on to star in an adaptation of the true-crime story Mob Girl, EW has confirmed.

Based on the 1992 book by Teresa Carpenter, the story spans across the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s following a woman who became a real-life mob wife and then later a police informant — a bit like Martin Scorsese’s classic Goodfellas but from a woman’s perspective.

Paolo Sorrentino (The Young Pope) will direct the film and Angelina Burnett (The Americans) is adapting the script.

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

As first reported by Variety, “The film follows Brickman who grows up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City where she’s drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle of New York mobsters. Soon after, she begins dating “wiseguys” and running errands for them, before getting in on the action herself — eventually becoming a police informant and a major witness in the government’s case against the Colombo crime family.”

Lawrence is currently shooting an as-yet-untitled film with the actress playing a U.S. solider who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan and struggles to recover back home.

Related content: