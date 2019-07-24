Avengers: Endgame
23 featured stories since

See the Avengers mightily goofing off in exclusive Endgame blooper reel clip

By Tyler Aquilina
July 24, 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT

Avengers: Endgame

04/26/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

Thanks in part to some new footageAvengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time. But as with any movie, of course, there’s still plenty of footage that didn’t make it into any version of the Marvel behemoth — for good reason, too. Hawkeye staring into camera cross-eyed wouldn’t exactly jive with the general tone.

With Endgame arriving on digital on July 30, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 13, EW has an exclusive look at the film’s blooper reel. The clip offers just a brief smattering of behind-the-scenes antics, but still features such priceless moments as Robert Downey Jr. struggling with a car trunk, Elizabeth Olsen‘s dramatic Scarlet Witch walk becoming a pratfall, and Chris Hemsworth shoving a stuffed Rocket Raccoon stand-in into his “Fat Thor” belly.

And, of course, there’s the always-hilarious sight of unfinished visual effects, including Brie Larson dangling from wires in front of a green screen to shoot one of Captain Marvel’s flights. “Does it look cool?” she calls out. “Doesn’t feel cool, but if it looks cool, that’s what matters.”

You can check out the full clip above.

Related content:

Avengers: Endgame

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 04/26/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Avengers: Endgame
23 featured stories since
Here's who died in Avengers: Infinity War — and who's still alive
4/30/2018
Black Widow takes the lead in Russian Avengers: Endgame poster
3/28/2019
Secret Avengers: Endgame footage reveals heroic plan to hit back
4/4/2019
Captain Marvel look in Avengers: Endgame was Brie Larson's choice
4/9/2019
Paul Rudd reacts to that cheeky Ant-Man theory in Avengers: Endgame
4/9/2019
All for One: EW's epic and emotional sit-down with the Avengers who started it all
4/10/2019
New Avengers: Endgame teaser goes back to where it all began
4/16/2019
Marvel Studios is making a behind-the-scenes video of Stan Lee's cameos
4/22/2019
Avengers: Endgame goes out with an epic, superhero-stacked bang: EW review
4/23/2019
An ode to Vin Diesel's Groot-inspired red carpet fashion
4/23/2019
Avengers: Endgame critic reviews, like the film, pack a punch
4/24/2019
Avengers: Endgame explained: Does Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return?
4/26/2019
Avengers: Endgame explained: The Hulk's closing scene
4/26/2019
The best one-liners and quips of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
4/28/2019
People are talking about Captain Marvel's haircut in Avengers: Endgame
4/28/2019
Avengers: Endgame filmmakers defend Thor's startling look
4/30/2019
Avengers: Endgame becomes most-tweeted about movie of all time
5/1/2019
5 recent Marvel comics that influenced Avengers: Endgame
5/2/2019
See a new behind-the-scenes image of Stan Lee's Avengers: Endgame cameo
5/6/2019
Spider-Man director reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in Homecoming
6/28/2019
Avengers: Endgame dethrones Avatar as highest-grossing film in history
7/20/2019
James Cameron salutes Avengers: Endgame for dethroning Avatar at box office
7/21/2019
See the Avengers mightily goofing off in exclusive Endgame blooper reel clip
7/23/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST