Thanks in part to some new footage, Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time. But as with any movie, of course, there’s still plenty of footage that didn’t make it into any version of the Marvel behemoth — for good reason, too. Hawkeye staring into camera cross-eyed wouldn’t exactly jive with the general tone.

With Endgame arriving on digital on July 30, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 13, EW has an exclusive look at the film’s blooper reel. The clip offers just a brief smattering of behind-the-scenes antics, but still features such priceless moments as Robert Downey Jr. struggling with a car trunk, Elizabeth Olsen‘s dramatic Scarlet Witch walk becoming a pratfall, and Chris Hemsworth shoving a stuffed Rocket Raccoon stand-in into his “Fat Thor” belly.

And, of course, there’s the always-hilarious sight of unfinished visual effects, including Brie Larson dangling from wires in front of a green screen to shoot one of Captain Marvel’s flights. “Does it look cool?” she calls out. “Doesn’t feel cool, but if it looks cool, that’s what matters.”

You can check out the full clip above.

