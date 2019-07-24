Bella Swan's house from Twilight is available for rent on Airbnb

It’s been almost seven years since the Twilight film series concluded with Breaking Dawn: Part 2, but here’s some good news for Twihards: You can now rent the house that was used as Bella Swan’s big-screen home via Airbnb.

Although only the first film was shot inside, the owners are leaning into the house’s Twilight history. It’s been redecorated to look as it did in the movie, and there are even cardboard cutouts of Kristen Stewart (who played Bella) and Taylor Lautner (the hunky werewolf Jacob) in some of the bedrooms.

Image zoom Airbnb

The “Twilight Swan House” is unfortunately not located in the misty town of Forks, Wash., where the series takes place. It’s actually in Saint Helens, Ore., which is just a short drive from Portland and a road trip up the coast from Forks. Regardless, this five-bedroom house is the perfect stop for those trying to soak up all the Twilight vibes in the Pacific Northwest.

Starting at $330 per night (with a two-night minimum), fans can lie in Bella’s bed and imagine what it would be like to have their vampire boyfriend watch while they sleep. How fang-tastic is that?

Image zoom Summit

