Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman lead emotional new Goldfinch trailer

The Goldfinch (2019 film) 09/13/19 type Movie Genre Drama

A new trailer for The Goldfinch has taken up perch.

Ansel Elgort and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman lead the movie adaptation of Donna Tartt’s 2013 novel of the same name, which follows the maturation of a young boy, Theo, who’s taken in by a wealthy New York City family after his mother is killed in a terrorist bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In subsequent years, the tragedy reroutes the course of his life, thrusting him into “a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love,” all while holding on to a painting of a small bird leftover from the wreckage, according to an official synopsis.

“Before and after, everything is before and after,” Elgort says in the new preview, which showcases his journey of healing. “In the middle is the painting.”

Directed by acclaimed Brooklyn filmmaker John Crowley, The Goldfinch also stars Luke Wilson, Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, Finn Wolfhard, Denis O’Hare, and Ashleigh Cummings, and was shot by legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins.

The Goldfinch flies into theaters via Warner Bros. and Amazon on Sept. 13, following its premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival earlier that week. Watch the new trailer above.

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

Related content: