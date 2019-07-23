Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Original Blade star Wesley Snipes promises he's 'all good' with Marvel reboot

By Nick Romano
July 23, 2019 at 01:12 PM EDT

Blade

type
  • Movie
Genre

Wesley Snipes, star of the original Blade movies, has a message for his fans losing their minds about Marvel’s upcoming reboot: “Chillaaxx.”

Following the big Comic-Con announcement that Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will play the half-vampire antihero in a forthcoming movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Snipes promised he’s “all good” with it and praised Ali’s acting chops.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” he said in a statement provided to EW by his rep. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Snipes starred as the character in 1998’s Blade, 2002’s Blade II, and 2004’s Blade Trinity. All three came with an R rating and explored the supernatural-infused horror side of Marvel comics.

Everett Collection; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Blade, a.k.a. Eric Brooks, is a half-vampire vampire hunter with the ability to walk in the daylight, thanks to his human side. Hence the name “Daywalker.”

In 2016, Snipes tweeted about the prospect of doing more movies, “When it comes to another BLADE, there’s alway was a possibility… Ball’s in Marvel’s court.”

During Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled the Phase Four lineup of films that will come after Spider-Man: Far From Home. Ali stepped out for one last surprise during the panel presentation to reveal his casting. Feige later told Collider that this new Blade will not be part of Phase Four.

“We have, for years, wanted to find a new way into Blade. We love that character. We love that world,” he also told Fandango in a separate interview. “Now with Doctor Strange and the supernatural elements coming into the MCU, it felt like we could definitely start exploring that. Mahershala wanted to come in and meet with us, and when Mahershala Ali wants to meet, you take the meeting. I think he had just come off of his second Academy Award, and we were talking very polite and he was talking about what a fan he is. And then he just cut right to it and was like ‘Blade.’ And we were like, ‘Yes.'”

Related content:

Blade

type
  • Movie
Genre
mpaa
  • R
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Bob's Burgers to do one-hour Christmas musical special
7/21/2017
The Gifted team explains X-Men connection
7/21/2017
Darkwing Duck is headed to DuckTales revival
7/21/2017
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Original Blade star Wesley Snipes promises he's 'all good' with Marvel reboot
7/23/2019
What to Watch on Wednesday: June gets pulled into a devious plan on The Handmaid's Tale
7/24/2019
See the Avengers mightily goofing off in exclusive Endgame blooper reel clip
7/23/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST