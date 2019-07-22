Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to play 14th-century knights in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have reportedly teamed up again to write the script for a new film, in which they may also star.

Deadline reports that the pair are working with filmmaker Nicole Holofcener on the script for a film adaptation of the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France. Ridley Scott, who directed Damon in the Oscar-nominated film The Martian, is set to direct.

Representatives for Damon and Affleck’s Pearl Street Films, which will produce the movie, did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage; Noam Galai/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Last Duel tells the story of two French knights who are best friends but become mortal enemies after one returns home and accuses the other of raping his wife while he was at war. The two knights are sentenced to duel to the death, where if the war veteran loses, his wife will be found guilty of falsely accusing his ex-best friend and will be burned at the stake.

Fox has long owned the rights to the book, but now that Disney owns Fox, it’s unclear if the plot falls in line with the Disney brand.

If this film is made, it will be the first one Damon and Affleck have written and starred in together since penning the Oscar-winning script for 1997 film Good Will Hunting.

