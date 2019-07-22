Image zoom YouTube; Sony

Get your tissues out.

In what is sure to be one of the sweetest things you’ll see today, Luke Perry‘s son has taken to his Instagram to post a video and tribute of his dad ahead of the premiere of the late actor’s last movie role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In it, Perry’s son, wrestler Jack Perry (who goes by the moniker Jungle Boy), climbs atop a billboard featuring his dad’s character in the new Quentin Tarantino film. “Big premiere tonight. He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it. A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever,” he wrote alongside the touching video.

Perry died March 4 at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

The post caught the attention of some of Perry’s Beverly Hills, 90210 costars. Shannen Doherty, who played the star’s love interest on the hit soap, commented to Jack that she was “with you in spirit tonight.” Ian Ziering added, “Such an emotional picture JP. You being in it brings tears to my eyes.”

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set to premiere Monday night in Los Angeles, Perry plays an actor who stars on a western television series. The film — which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and many more — hits theaters July 26.

