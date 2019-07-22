Stuntman injury halts production on Fast & Furious 9

Image zoom Universal Pictures

An injury on the set of Fast & Furious 9 has forced the film to temporarily halt production.

On Monday, while filming in London at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios, a stuntman reportedly suffered a serious head injury on the set of the Justin Lin-directed Fast 9.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement to EW. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena star in the latest installment of the billion-dollar franchise, and it’s unknown if any of the actors were present at the time of the incident, which EW has learned took place on the second unit.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to open May 22, 2020.

