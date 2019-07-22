Adam Sandler assembles huge cast for new Halloween movie

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

Adam Sandler has conjured quite the cast for his upcoming Halloween-themed movie.

Netflix revealed Monday that in addition to Sandler, who is also writing the film with Tim Herlihy, the comedy will star (deep breath): Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Shaquille O’Neal, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, and Karan Brar.

The film follows Hubie Dubois, a man who is mocked by kids and adults alike in his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts, despite his deep love for the town and its legendary Halloween celebration. When “something really is going bump in the night” with this year’s celebration, it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.

Saturday Night Live‘s Mikey Day and Melissa Villaseñor, Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark also round out the cast.

Steve Brill, who recently directed Sandler’s Netflix comedy special, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, is directing the untitled film.

