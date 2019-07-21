The Lion King rules the box office with $185 million opening weekend

Image zoom © 2019 Disney

The Lion King has conquered the box office in emphatic fashion.

Disney’s photorealistic remake of its beloved 1994 animated movie is on track to earn an estimated $185 million at 4,725 theaters in the U.S. and Canada from Friday through Sunday, dominating the competition and scoring the biggest domestic launch ever for a PG-rated film. It also marks the highest July opening ever.

Heading into the weekend, The Lion King was projected to open in the $150 million to $175 million range. Overseas, it will add about $269.4 million through Sunday. The film opened in China last week and has earned $98 million there, bringing its worldwide total to about $531 million.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King features a star-studded voice cast that includes Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and Alfre Woodard. Reviews have been mixed, but audiences gave the film an A CinemaScore.

The Lion King’s strong start comes on a banner weekend for Disney, as its Avengers: Endgame will also pass Avatar as the No. 1 film of all time at the global box office.

Overall box office is down 7.3 percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. Check out the July 19-21 numbers below.

1. The Lion King — $185 million

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home — $21 million

3. Toy Story 4 — $14.6 million

4. Crawl — $6 million

5. Yesterday — $5.1 million

6. Stuber — $4 million

7. Aladdin — $3.8 million

8. Annabelle Comes Home — $2.7 million

9. Midsommar — $1.6 million

10. The Secret Life of Pets 2 — $1.5 million

Related content: