Halloween sequels with Jamie Lee Curtis set for 2020 and 2021

The stories are true. “The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over,” Universal announced in a teaser video Friday.

Following the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as the iconic horror heroine in 2018’s Halloween, the studio set release dates for two sequels. Halloween Kills will hit theaters on Oct. 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends will bow on Oct. 15, 2021.

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse and a producer on the Halloween franchise, confirmed in a tweet “the gang is ALL back” for the next installments. That includes Curtis, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green (who co-wrote the screenplay with Green directing), and John Carpenter, the architect behind the Michael Myers nightmare.

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings,” Curtis tweeted of the news. “Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP.”

FINALLY : not one but TWO new Halloween movies: Halloween Kills (2020) and Halloween Ends (2021). Yes, the gang is ALL back, including @jamieleecurtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and @TheHorrorMaster John Carpenter. Oh yea. pic.twitter.com/KpVa2PlwN5 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) July 19, 2019

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends pic.twitter.com/mjkZNdYqiY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 19, 2019

2018’s Halloween was a direct sequel to Carpenter’s genre classic from 1978 that saw Strode narrowly escape death at the hands of the masked killer. Years later, she prepared herself for his return and, sure enough, he popped back in for a visit.

Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Haluk Bilginer, Will Patton, Toby Huss, Virginia Gardner, and Dylan Arnold also featured in the film.

Blum once told EW he would “100 percent” like to do more movies and, recently, he teased the Myers fandom with a photo-op of him with Curtis. “We’re discussing stuff,” he wrote on social media.

“I’d be happy to do it, sure,” Curtis previously said. “This was an extraordinary experience. David was a fantastic director, writer, but obviously this 2018, 40th anniversary, was Laurie’s story, and obviously there are now other people’s stories that would need to get told. But Laurie’s story was told beautifully this year, and I would have no way of knowing how they would incorporate her into future.”

