Watch the first Cats trailer with Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and more

Cats (2019 movie) 12/20/19 type Movie Genre Musical

If you are allergic to cats, avert your eyes.

Universal has released the first trailer for Tom Hooper’s eagerly anticipated adaptation of the iconic musical Cats and it is chock full of CGI felines.

In lieu of just painting whiskers on the faces of the actors, including Taylor Swift as Bombalurina and Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Hooper instead chose to digitally add fur to the actors.

The film features the very famous score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, including Grizabella’s signature song “Memory.” Adapted from Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and Webber’s musical, the screenplay is written by Lee Hall (Rocketman) and Hooper.

A new upstart named Steven Spielberg is also credited as an executive producer.

Due out Dec. 20, Cats also stars Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo and, Beyonce’s favorite flexible dancers, Les Twins.

Related content: