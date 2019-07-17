Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars tease him about Titanic death

Image zoom 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio still can’t shake “the biggest controversy in modern cinema.”

Of course, we’re talking about Jack’s death scene in Titanic and whether or not the door was big enough to fit both him and Kate Winslet’s Rose. While promoting his new film, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Up a Time in Hollywood, his costars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie teased DiCaprio about it once prompted by MTV News‘ Josh Horowitz.

“I have no comment,” DiCaprio responded.

“That is funny… Well, I’m gonna go back and look now. Shoot!” Pitt said.

“That is the biggest controversy, I think, in modern cinema,” Robbie agreed.

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set during the age of the Charles Manson murders, DiCaprio plays TV actor Rick Dalton with Pitt playing his longtime stuntman Cliff Booth. Robbie comes in as doomed Hollywood actress Sharon Tate.

The teasing continued as Pitt cozied up to DiCaprio to ask, “Could you, could you have squeezed there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?”

“Did you mention it at the time?” Robbie added. “Were you like, ‘Should we make the door smaller?”

DiCaprio, though chuckling along with his colleagues, remained firm in his stance to not respond. In the immortal words of the Tom Hardy Mad Max: Fury Road meme, “That’s bait.”

Related content: