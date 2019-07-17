Apparently babysitting kids is harder than fighting fires.

In the trailer for the upcoming comedy Playing With Fire, John Cena (Fast & Furious 9, WWE SmackDown) and his “elite” team of “expert” firefighters (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane) really struggle to take care of three kid siblings (played by Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater) when they save them from a fire, but then can’t locate their parents. They all shack up at the fire station together while a wildfire encroaches on — adding some urgency to the situation.

Directed by Andy Fickman (Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Kevin Can Wait), the flick sees the men contend with everything from potty training problems, an unintentional foam party and a very aggressive game of dodgeball. We’re guessing, though, in the end, the tough-guy firefighters will soften to the kids and rediscover the joy of childhood — just a hunch.

Playing With Fire blazes into theaters November 8.

