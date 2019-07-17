Cats first look: Behind the scenes of the musical with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson

Cats (2019 movie) 12/20/19 type Movie Genre Musical

No fur yet but this is still fun.

Universal has released a behind-the-scenes teaser for their highly anticipated, holiday adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Cats.

The footage mostly shows the cast in dance rehearsals, including Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, and Jason DeRulo, but does give fans a sense of the production design of this film. The sets are built to scale… for a cat, so everything is oversized and huge.

Also, there’s clearly a TAYLOR/IDRIS DUET!

While finished footage of the film, out this Christmas, will have to wait until the trailer drops on Friday, there is a brief tease as to what the visual effects will look like for the film. Director Tom Hooper (Les Miserables) is digitally adding fur to the actors to give a life-like feel to the feline performances.

