Chris Evans (and his beard) are on a mission in The Red Sea Diving Resort trailer

Drama

Chris Evans (and his beard!) are back in action in the new trailer for Netflix’s refugee drama The Red Sea Diving Resort.

Inspired by true-life rescue missions, the film follows a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who used a deserted resort in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel in the early 1980s.

The undercover team is led by Evans’ Ari Levinson and Kabede Bimro, a local, played by The Wire star Michael Kenneth Williams. Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley round out the cast.

Gideon Raff (Homeland, Prisoners of War) directed and wrote the screenplay.

The film marks the first post-Marvel role for Evans, who said goodbye to his Captain America character in Avengers: Endgame. Later this year, Evans will also star in Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunnit Knives Out.

The Red Sea Diving Resort, and Evans’ bearded glory, will begin streaming on Netflix July 31. Check out the action-packed trailer above.

