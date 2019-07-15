Oscar-winning Platoon director Oliver Stone to publish memoir

Image zoom Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Oliver Stone will call the shots on his own life story.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday it has acquired the Oscar-winning filmmaker‘s memoir for a fall 2020 release date.

The 72-year-old’s currently untitled book is set to chronicle his early years — before he won his first Academy Award at age 32 for writing the Midnight Express script — including his duties as an infantry soldier in Vietnam, as well his struggles in Hollywood to overcome the “overindulgences borne of youthful success and the battles to finance, shoot, and complete an unprecedented movie such as Platoon,” according to a press release.

“The last few years have afforded me time to reassess a life that was sometimes lived at warp speed,” Stone, who previously denied actress Melissa Gilbertx’s claim he sexually harassed her during an audition for 1991’s The Doors, said in a statement. “Past seventy, every memory, pleasant or not, is even more cherished.”

Among newer films like Snowden and Savages, Stone’s most acclaimed projects include the Vietnam War-set Platoon, JFK, Natural Born Killers, Scarface, Wall Street, and Born on the Fourth of July. Across his filmography, Stone has been nominated for 11 Oscars, winning three, including two for Best Director (Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July). Collectively, Stone’s works have grossed $766 million domestically (unadjusted for inflation).

