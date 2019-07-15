Latin music superstar Maluma in talks to make big-screen acting debut opposite Jennifer Lopez

It looks like Maluma’s ready to add “actor” to his résumé. EW has learned that the Colombian-born singer, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, is in talks to make his big screen debut alongside Jennifer Lopez in the film Marry Me.

The romantic comedy tells the story of a pop star (Lopez) who is seconds away from walking down the aisle to marry her rockstar fiancé (Maluma) when she discovers he cheated on her. Oh, and this wedding is at Madison Square Garden. And everyone is there, ready for the big ceremony to start. Rather than completely blowing off her big day, she, in the midst of a total breakdown, decides to just marry someone else instead, picking a total stranger from the crowd. That guy is a math teacher, played by Owen Wilson.

Directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Marry Me is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby and is described as a cross between Notting Hill and The Proposal.

Maluma made a huge splash in the American market after collaborating with Madonna for the song “Medellin,” the debut single off her latest studio album, Madame X.

