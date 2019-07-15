The King's Man 02/14/20 type Movie Genre Action

The first trailer for The Kingsman prequel — titled The King’s Man — is here.

The film explores the origins of the mysterious British intelligence agency and is revealed in the trailer to be set during World War I and its aftermath. The film stars Ralph Fiennes along with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Gemma Arterton.

The King’s Man is once again directed and co-written by Matthew Vaughn, but interestingly seems to have a bit more of a serious tone than the first two films — at least, judging by the trailer. Official description: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.”

Vaughn has also previously said he intends to wrap up the first two Kingsman films with a present-day sequel that concludes the relationship between Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and Eggsy (Taron Egerton) relationship.

The film is slated for a Feb. 14, 2020 release.

Image zoom 20th Century Fox

