Joseph Gordon-Levitt posts throwback photo for Angels in the Outfield 25th anniversary

It’s been 25 years since the Angels won the pennant…with the help of actual angels, that is.

Angels in the Outfield, a remake of a 1951 comedy, hit theaters on July 15, 1994, and introduced viewers to a young actor named Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Though not his first big-screen appearance, Angels was Gordon-Levitt’s first major leading performance and boosted his profile considerably. (He landed his starring role on sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun just two years later.) The actor commemorated the Disney film’s 25th anniversary Monday, posting a throwback photo with costars Danny Glover and Milton Davis Jr. on Twitter.

“Forever grateful for the experience of making that movie with such a wonderful cast and crew,” Gordon-Levitt wrote. The film tells the tale of a foster child (Gordon-Levitt) who prays for the California Angels to win the pennant, leading to divine intervention from a group of real angels led by Christopher Lloyd‘s Al.

On July 15th, 1994 — 25 years ago today — "Angels in the Outfield" came out in theaters. Forever grateful for the experience of making that movie with such a wonderful cast and crew. 😇⚾♥ pic.twitter.com/ZyHRAKAJNr — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 15, 2019

The future Dark Knight Rises actor was not the only up-and-coming star to appear in the film. Both Matthew McConaughey and Adrien Brody popped up as Angels players ahead of their breakouts, with McConaughey just coming off of Richard Linklater‘s cult classic Dazed and Confused. Both men, of course, would go on to win Oscars, and the real-life Angels won the World Series in 2002. Maybe there was some magic behind this movie.

