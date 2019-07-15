Greta Gerwig to co-write, possibly direct Margot Robbie Barbie movie

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are setting up shop in the Malibu Dream House.

The duo have signed on to write Warner Bros.’ live-action Barbie movie, EW has confirmed, with Margot Robbie starring as the iconic plastic blonde. Gerwig, who last helmed Lady Bird, may also direct the film.

A live-action Barbie movie has been in the works since as far back as 2014, and at one point, Amy Schumer was attached to star as the Mattel doll in a film for Sony. When she dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, Anne Hathaway stepped up, but that version was also delayed. Eventually, Mattel Films shifted the project over to Warner Bros. and added Robbie in the title role.

The script has gone through multiple iterations, and it remains to be seen what Gerwig and Baumbach’s story will focus on. Back when Schumer was attached, the film was said be a “new take” on the decades-old brand, following an imperfect Barbie who leaves her plastic life behind and has to make it in the real world.

Gerwig and Baumbach are longtime creative partners who’ve previously collaborated on indie hits like Mistress America and Frances Ha. He’s currently working on an untitled Netflix movie starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, while she’s finishing up her Little Women movie with Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, and Meryl Streep.

