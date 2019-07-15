John Krasinski announces A Quiet Place 2 has started shooting

Image zoom Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place 2 03/20/20 type Movie Genre Sci-fi,

Horror

Everybody, shush! We have important news.

The sequel to last year’s horror hit A Quiet Place has started shooting. The news was shared Monday by John Krasinski, who posted a image of the shoot’s first clapperboard to Twitter. Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in the original film, about a post-apocalyptic world where humans are the prey of fast-moving creatures who track their victims via sound. Krasinski is also directing and writing the sequel.

In March of this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that 28 Days Later and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy was in talks to join A Quiet Place cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe in the sequel. In June, The Wrap announced that Atlanta and Child’s Play actor Brian Tyree Henry was also in negotiations to get onboard the project.

“In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I’m not quite sure because I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next,” Blunt said last year, speaking to EW about the sequel. “I think people feel very invested in this family…. I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.”

A Quiet Place grossed $188 million at the domestic box office and $340 million around the world.

The sequel is set to be released March 20, 2020.

Related content: