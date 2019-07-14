Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Far From Home scales the box office again with $45M second weekend

By Oliver Gettell
July 14, 2019 at 01:32 PM EDT

Spider-Man: Far From Home isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Marvel and Sony’s second solo movie starring Tom Holland as the wall-crawling superhero is on track to sell an estimated $45.3 million in tickets in the U.S. and Canada from Friday through Sunday, topping the box office for the second weekend in a row while easily holding off newcomers Crawl and Stuber.

That figure represents a 51 percent decline from Far From Home’s first weekend and brings the film’s domestic total to about $274.5 million. In its first 13 days, the film is running 22 percent ahead of its predecessor Spider-Man: Homecoming, which went on to earn $880.1 million worldwide. Overseas, Far From Home will take in another $100 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide total to about $847 million.

While Far From Home and the weekend’s No. 2 film, Toy Story 4, are both holding steady (the latter with $20.7 million in its fourth frame), while new releases aren’t packing in crowds.

Sergej Radović/Paramount Pictures

Paramount’s disaster thriller Crawl, starring Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario as a father and daughter trying to evade hungry alligators during a Category 5 hurricane, will earn an estimated $12 million, good for third place. Meanwhile, Disney’s action-comedy Stuber, starring Kumail Nanjiana and Dave Bautista as an Uber driver and a police officer who form an unlikely team, will earn take in about $8 million, landing in fourth place.

While both movies earned mediocre B CinemaScores from audiences, Crawl has been embraced by movie critics as a scrappy low-budget thriller. Reviews for Stuber — which Disney inherited when it acquired Fox’s film and TV assets, and also marks the Mouse House’s first R-rated release since 2013’s The Fifth Estate — have been mixed to negative.

In limited release, A24’s family drama The Farewell arrives in four theaters with an estimated $351,330, which works out to a robust per-screen average of $87,833, and Bleecker Street’s The Art of Self-Defense debuts with an estimated $121,080 in seven theaters (a per-screen average of $17,297).

Overall box office is down 8.7 percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. Check out the July 12-14 numbers below.

1. Spider-Man: Far From Home — $45.3 million
2. Toy Story 4 — $20.7 million
3. Crawl — $12 million
4. Stuber — $8 million
5. Yesterday — $6.8 million
6. Aladdin — $5.9 million
7. Annabelle Comes Home — $5.6 million
8. Midsommar — $3.6 million
9. The Secret Life of Pets 2 — $3.1 million
10. Men in Black International — $2.2 million

