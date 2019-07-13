Spider-Man: Far From Home
Here’s the hidden Mysterio sighting in Spider-Man: Far From Home you probably missed

By Nick Romano
July 13, 2019 at 11:58 AM EDT
Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Far From Home

07/02/19
Warning: Spoiler alert for those who haven’t watched Spider-Man: Far From Home

Quentin Beck’s villainous plot in Spider-Man: Far From Home required some serious planning and intricate, coordinated groundwork. That’s why a new sighting of Jake Gyllenhaal’s character in the film is blowing minds.

Quentin makes himself known to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury (well, that’s a little complicated) and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as Mysterio, a self-proclaimed hero from an alternate reality who found himself on their earth thanks to the after effects of the Infinity Gauntlet snaps. It all turned out to be an illusion put on by Quentin’s team of disgruntled ex-employees of Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). With help from holographic projections, they were trying to fabricate a story in order to acquire EDITH, the A.I. technology left to Peter by Iron Man.

Upon further viewing of the film, fans realized just how intricate this plan actually was. A few users on social media shared screenshots from Far From Home to show how Quentin secretly showed up earlier in the movie to spy on Peter’s trip through Europe.

In Venice, as Peter is about to buy a Black Dahlia necklace for MJ (Zendaya), the villain can be seen in the background spying on the young hero incognito. This is before Quentin first uses his holographic tech to manufacture an elemental water creature for himself to fight.

Fans put it all together with help from behind-the-scenes images shared by Gyllenhaal from the movie’s set.

“This isn’t just a sexy dad outfit,” the actor teased on Instagram of said photos this week. “It’s my favorite look from Spider-Man: FFH closer #wheresbeck.”

Bravo, Watts!




