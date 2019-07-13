Midsommar meets Wet Hot American Summer in fake trailer

Midsommar 07/03/19 type Movie Genre Horror

The 2001 comedy Wet Hot American Summer and the recently released horror movie Midsommar have a lot of things in common besides their bucolic settings. Apart from anything else, they both have their dark moments. Remember, for example, in Wet Hot American Summer when half the cast of characters visited town and shot heroin? And remember in Midsommar when — well, we needn’t start spoiling Ari Aster’s horror movie here.

All of which may explain why clips from the two movies sit so easily together in a new fake trailer for the, alas, fictional movie, Wet Hot American MidSommar, which has been posted by YouTube user thatmattcaronguy.

In the “real” Midsommar, Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor play an American couple, Dani and Christian, whose lovers’ bond has seen better days. “Dani has had a loss, [and] by the time that the film starts, she’s in the middle of a relationship that is on its way out,” Pugh told EW earlier this year. “When we meet her, she’s just about to suffer some more. So it’s pretty much rock bottom with her!”

The pair embark on a trip to Scandinavia with friends Mark (Will Poulter), Josh (William Jackson Harper), and Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren), the latter of whom has invited them to visit his remote village in Sweden. “They’re a really weird, culty kind of commune,” Reynor said. “Everybody’s all dressed in white, they have strange kinds of social cliques.”

Watch that faux trailer above.

