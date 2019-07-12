Want to see that nice Will Forte get evil? Fantastic!

In Extra Ordinary, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland named Rose (Maeve Higgins) is gifted with supernatural abilities. Rose has a love/hate relationship with her “talents” and tries to ignore the constant spirit-related requests from locals to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel. But when Christian Winter (Forte), a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star who has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness, puts a spell on a local teenager, her terrified father, Martin Martin, asks Rose to help save his daughter. Rose has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift and work with Martin to save the girl, get the guy, and be home in time for a light snack.

Extra Ordinary is directed by Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman and costars Barry Ward, Risteárd Cooper, Jamie Beamish, Terri Chandler, and Claudia O’Doherty.

The film will be released in the fall.

Watch the exclusive trailer for Extra Ordinary, above.

