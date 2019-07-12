People are the prey in teaser for The Hunt starring Betty Gilpin

It is the dream of every person — or every rich person, anyway — to hunt their fellow man for sport. At least, that’s what Hollywood would have us believe in movies like 1932’s The Most Dangerous Game, 1993’s Hard Target, and 1994’s Ice T-starring Surviving the Game. The latest film to tackle this trope is The Hunt (out Sept. 27).

In the movie, a group of elite-types gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin from GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. The film costars Hilary Swank as a mysterious woman at the center of all these shenanigans.

The Hunt is written by The Leftovers collaborators Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, directed by Craig Zobel, and produced by Jason Blum.

Watch the teaser for The Hunt, above.

