Daisy Ridley talks crying through her final scene in Star Wars

In February of this year, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega shared a photo from the set. It was of him embracing cast members Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac as filming commenced on the final installment of what has been dubbed the Skywalker Saga. Appearing on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Ridley herself unpacked that emotional moment.

“I just can’t remember it,” she first admitted. “I remember [director] J.J. [Abrams] making a speech and I sort of remember a couple things he said, like I’m always on time, which I appreciate him saying. And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I’m just crying in the shot… It was incredibly dramatic.”

The Rise of Skywalker will wrap up not only the story of Rey (Ridley), Finn (Boyega), Poe Dameron (Isaac), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), it will also wrap up the story that began with Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, and Harrison Ford’s Han Solo in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

“Literally can’t remember what I said,” Ridley recalls of that moment when she hugged her costars. “Hugged a number of people and then got in the car and looked out the window like I was in a music video: tears rolling down my face, hand to the window, thinking about days gone past.”

The Rise of Skywalker also features Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico, Domhnall Gleeson’s General Hux, Naomi Ackie’s Jannah, Keri Russell’s masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss, Richard E. Grant’s First Order villain Allegiant General Pryde, and Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian, as well as Hamill’s Luke and Fisher’s Leia.

Ridley believes fans will be “very satisfied” with the conclusion to this tale. “Everything we were doing felt like, in the moment, really good,” she said.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters this Dec. 20.

