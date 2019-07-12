Image zoom Phillip Caruso/Paramount

House of Cards star Robin Wright commemorated the 25th anniversary of Forrest Gump on Instagram Wednesday.

In her post, the actress shared a photo of her and Tom Hanks posing as their characters Jenny and Forrest, respectively. She captioned it: “I’ll always be your girl,” which is something Jenny often said to Forrest in the film, even as they moved in and out of each other’s lives over the course of several decades and eventually had a child together.

The Oscar-winning film, which starred acting heavyweights like Hanks, Wright, Sally Fields and Gary Sinise, first debuted in theaters on July 6, 1994, and grossed around $707.7 million dollars at the box office (this has been adjusted for inflation). To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Paramount Pictures hosted an outdoor screening of the film back in May on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. — and most likely as an homage to the Lincoln Memorial scene in the film.

There were once talks about a sequel and screenwriter Eric Roth even hypothesized where he would have inconspicuously stuck Forrest in time — with references to O.J. Simpson and even Princess Diana.

“I had him [Forrest] in the back of O.J.’s Bronco,” Roth said while looking back on his script. “He would look up occasionally, they didn’t see him in the rearview mirror, then he’d pop down.” Roth also envisioned Forrest as a great ballroom dancer. “He could do the ballroom dancing and eventually, just as a charity kind of thing, he danced with Princess Diana.”

Not surprisingly there have been no developments in regards to said sequel. You don’t tend to want to mess with a 25-year-old classic.

